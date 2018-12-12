BidaskClub Downgrades Avis Budget Group (CAR) to Hold

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of CAR opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.18% and a net margin of 4.09%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $49,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $224,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 164.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

