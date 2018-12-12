BidaskClub Downgrades IMPINJ (PI) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PI. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on IMPINJ from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IMPINJ presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $17.93 on Friday. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $385.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 2.10.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 7,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $174,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in IMPINJ by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 433.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 56.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

