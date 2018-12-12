BidaskClub Upgrades Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) to Buy

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2018

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

ITRN opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.06 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 25.13%. Analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the second quarter worth about $108,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $208,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter worth about $341,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

