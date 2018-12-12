Big Lots (BIG) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

BIG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 185,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 314,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after buying an additional 403,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

