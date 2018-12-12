Big Lots (BIG) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 2.91%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

