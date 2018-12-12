BigUp (BIGUP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One BigUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BigUp has a market capitalization of $34,058.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BigUp Profile

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

