BioScrip (BIOS) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIOS. BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised BioScrip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on BioScrip from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

BIOS stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.52. BioScrip has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. BioScrip’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioScrip will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venor Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BioScrip by 0.3% during the third quarter. Venor Capital Management LP now owns 14,475,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioScrip by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,616,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,610,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioScrip by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioScrip by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,593,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BioScrip by 10.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,682,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 257,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

