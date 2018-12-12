BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on drug development which utilizes novel artificial intelligence to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company’s product portfolio include BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is based in the United States. “

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Peter Mueller bought 8,795 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,062.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,152 shares of company stock valued at $87,018.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,254,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.