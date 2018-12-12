Birchcliff Energy (BIR) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.62% from the company’s current price.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. GMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

Shares of BIR opened at C$3.25 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$156.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.80 million. Analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.390000021272728 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, insider Myles Bosman bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$36,921.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

