Birds Price Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days (BIRDS)

Birds (CURRENCY:BIRDS) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Birds coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Birds has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. Birds has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Birds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.02575387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00142300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00172705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.09645071 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029754 BTC.

About Birds

The official website for Birds is www.birdscoin.com. Birds’ official Twitter account is @Birds_Coin.

Birds Coin Trading

Birds can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

