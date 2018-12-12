Bitcoin God (GOD) Price Tops $6.92 on Exchanges

Bitcoin God (CURRENCY:GOD) traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. Bitcoin God has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5,162.00 worth of Bitcoin God was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin God coin can currently be purchased for about $6.92 or 0.00197484 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Bitcoin God has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.02580457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00143687 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00176484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.78 or 0.09371644 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029122 BTC.

About Bitcoin God

The official website for Bitcoin God is www.bitcoingod.org. Bitcoin God’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinGodOrg.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin God

Bitcoin God can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin God directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin God should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin God using one of the exchanges listed above.

