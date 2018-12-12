Bitdeal One Day Volume Tops $0.00 (BDL)

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. Bitdeal has a market cap of $46,174.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitdeal coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bitdeal has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00701924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Bitdeal Coin Profile

Bitdeal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. The official website for Bitdeal is bitdeal.co.in. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitdeal

Bitdeal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitdeal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitdeal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitdeal using one of the exchanges listed above.

