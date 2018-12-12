BlackRock Inc. Acquires 520,015 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,411,233 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 520,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.81% of Umpqua worth $403,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 10.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,623,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Umpqua by 22.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,439,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,950,000 after buying an additional 1,192,552 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Umpqua by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,711,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,025,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 61.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,310,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,190,000 after buying an additional 883,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Umpqua by 22.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,208,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,896,000 after buying an additional 404,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

