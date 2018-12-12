BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,091,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.45% of Casey’s General Stores worth $399,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 134.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 59,392 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY stock opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $133.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.19. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/blackrock-inc-cuts-stake-in-caseys-general-stores-inc-casy.html.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.