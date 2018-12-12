BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,973,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,749 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.86% of NorthWestern worth $409,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.11. NorthWestern Corp has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $279.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.64%. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on NorthWestern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $121,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $54,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,342.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

