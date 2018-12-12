BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,188,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 604,884 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.53% of HMS worth $399,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMSY. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HMS by 344.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at $242,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on HMS to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. First Analysis upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on HMS in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. HMS’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HMS news, Director Cora M. Tellez sold 18,602 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $664,091.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Semone Neuman sold 100,000 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $3,419,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,329,780 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

