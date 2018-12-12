BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,093,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 515,543 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.00% of Universal Forest Products worth $391,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 96.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,880,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after buying an additional 921,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after buying an additional 194,852 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the second quarter valued at $5,210,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the second quarter valued at $2,906,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products in the second quarter valued at $2,254,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

UFPI opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

