Blackstone Group L.P. Buys New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Blackstone Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 0.0% of Blackstone Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 64,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,968,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,080,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,064,463.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $62,469.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 357,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,370,717. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $137.77 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Blackstone Group L.P. Buys New Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/blackstone-group-l-p-buys-new-stake-in-international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff.html.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.