Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Insider Thomas C. Ruffing Sells 528 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) insider Thomas C. Ruffing sold 528 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $18,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $105.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 68,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

