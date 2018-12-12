Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Talend SA (TLND)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,108 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Talend were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Talend in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 160.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 1,906.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 0.53. Talend SA has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $73.52.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 153.54% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Talend SA will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Talend and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Talend to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

