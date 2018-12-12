Blakecoin Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $86,299.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.02612754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.64 or 0.02964197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00713689 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.01263956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00111636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.01630394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00340880 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00024379 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 20,248,404 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

