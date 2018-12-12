Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (BDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,537 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 190,702 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,172 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BDR opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Smith sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $35,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,631.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Rowland Grauch bought 27,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $30,049.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,565.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $103,990.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blonder Tongue Labs stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.21% of Blonder Tongue Labs worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blonder Tongue Labs

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

