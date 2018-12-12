Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Stock

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 596.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,958,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,302 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,845,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,758,000 after acquiring an additional 821,146 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,517,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,070,000 after acquiring an additional 604,871 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,933,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

NYSE TRI opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bluefin Trading LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/bluefin-trading-llc-invests-1-38-million-in-thomson-reuters-corp-tri-stock.html.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.