Bluefin Trading LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Transocean by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,168,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $448,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,121,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 1,255.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,103,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,168 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Transocean by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,714,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $117,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,400 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,291,000. Finally, Ashler Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,491,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIG. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Transocean LTD has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

