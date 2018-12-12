Bluefin Trading LLC Takes $4.31 Million Position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 368,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 77.6% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 177,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 77,577 shares in the last quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $2,525,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 324.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 324,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

In other GTY Technology news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $5,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 505,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $5,129,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bluefin Trading LLC Takes $4.31 Million Position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/bluefin-trading-llc-takes-4-31-million-position-in-gty-technology-holdings-inc-gtyh.html.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primarily focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating business in the technology industry, including software and services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH).

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.