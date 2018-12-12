Bluefin Trading LLC Trims Position in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Bluefin Trading LLC decreased its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148,667 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Bunge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 20,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director L Patrick Lupo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.71 per share, for a total transaction of $188,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,165.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Soren Schroder acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,665.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 333,200 shares of company stock worth $20,357,881. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.12. Bunge Ltd has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bluefin Trading LLC Trims Position in Bunge Ltd (BG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/bluefin-trading-llc-trims-position-in-bunge-ltd-bg.html.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.