BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in KBR, Inc. (KBR)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 553,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of KBR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 167,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBR. Macquarie lowered shares of KBR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Drexel Hamilton set a $22.00 price target on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

