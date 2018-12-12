BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Position in Celanese Co. (CE)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 322.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,755 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Celanese worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Celanese stock opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $119.29. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.22. Celanese had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

