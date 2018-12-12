BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FLIR Systems worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $55,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. William Blair raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.09. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

