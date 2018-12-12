Boenning Scattergood Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WSFS Financial (WSFS)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSFS. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $39.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.42 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $1,228,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,914,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 12,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $618,432.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,989.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

