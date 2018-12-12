BOK Financial (BOKF) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOKF. Raymond James upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. BOK Financial has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.09 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $86,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Coffey bought 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $245,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $263,611.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

