Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Stake Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 257,072 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.30% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.46. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCEI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

