Botswana Diamonds PLC (LON:BOD) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 401,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Botswana Diamonds in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Botswana Diamonds (BOD) Trading Up 5.3%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/botswana-diamonds-bod-trading-up-5-3.html.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diamond exploration and project development company. The company has a joint venture with OJSC Alrosa for exploring 17 producing mines, as well as a joint venture with Brightstone for holding 13 licenses in the Gope area located to the southwest of the Orapa region of Botswana; and holds 3 prospecting licenses in the Orapa Region covering a total of 733 square kilometers.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.