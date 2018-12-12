BOX (BOX) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BOX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Sunday, August 26th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.42.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 482.42%. The firm had revenue of $155.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $286,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,126.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,680 over the last ninety days. 8.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,552,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,567,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,397,000 after purchasing an additional 919,030 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BOX by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

