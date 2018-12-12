BRASILAGRO COMP/S (LND) and General Agriculture (GELT) Head to Head Analysis

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) and General Agriculture (OTCMKTS:GELT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

BRASILAGRO COMP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. General Agriculture does not pay a dividend. BRASILAGRO COMP/S has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and General Agriculture’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRASILAGRO COMP/S $119.63 million 1.85 $38.10 million N/A N/A General Agriculture $27.42 million N/A $14.21 million N/A N/A

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has higher revenue and earnings than General Agriculture.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BRASILAGRO COMP/S and General Agriculture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRASILAGRO COMP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A General Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

BRASILAGRO COMP/S has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Agriculture has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BRASILAGRO COMP/S and General Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRASILAGRO COMP/S 52.85% 27.38% 19.21% General Agriculture N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BRASILAGRO COMP/S beats General Agriculture on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRASILAGRO COMP/S

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 10 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 joint-venture farm in Paraguay with a total area of 198,158 hectares of own lands and 26,763 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About General Agriculture

General Agriculture Corporation (GELT) is a producer of Gannan navel oranges in China. The Company is primarily engaged in planting, preserving, packaging and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale throughout the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s land planting area totaled to 5,152 acres at September 30, 2016. Its own orchards land planting area totaled to 1,652 acres at September 30, 2016. Its leased orchards land planting area totaled to 3,500 acres at September 30, 2016. As of September 30, 2016, the Company’s products were sold through distributors in approximately 11 provinces of China, including Jiangxi, Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Guangxi, Shandong, Guangdong, Anhui, Helongjiang, Inner Mongolia and Jiangsu. The Company is a producer of Gannan navel oranges in China, with operations that include the planting, growing, harvesting, post-harvest processing and temperature-controlled preservation and storage of its navel oranges.

