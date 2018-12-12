Breakout Stake 24-Hour Volume Hits $461.00 (BRX)

Breakout Stake (CURRENCY:BRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Breakout Stake has a market capitalization of $541,615.00 and approximately $461.00 worth of Breakout Stake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Breakout Stake has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Breakout Stake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0864 or 0.00002515 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00044740 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Breakout Stake Coin Profile

BRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. Breakout Stake’s total supply is 6,268,082 coins. The Reddit community for Breakout Stake is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breakout Stake’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. Breakout Stake’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Breakout Stake

Breakout Stake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout Stake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breakout Stake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Breakout Stake using one of the exchanges listed above.

