Bridgeworth LLC Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.06.

AAPL opened at $168.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $14,403,995.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,970,389.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

