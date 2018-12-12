Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Increased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,573,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,112,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,326 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,526,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,245 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,906,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,123,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,006,000 after purchasing an additional 277,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,460,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,920 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.95.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 83,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,887. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

