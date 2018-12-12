British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Given a GBX 4,400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) received a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BATS. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.91) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($73.83) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,374.71 ($57.16).

LON BATS traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,748 ($35.91). 3,570,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

In other news, insider Giovanni Giordano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.28), for a total transaction of £16,458.75 ($21,506.27).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

