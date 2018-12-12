BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 55,723 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 367,605 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 244.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,180,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 182,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NBL stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on NBL. Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays began coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Noble Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

