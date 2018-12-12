BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.23 Million Position in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 27.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $497,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $2,698,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 615,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,343,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 46.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 357,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 113,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

NYSE:FTI opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

