BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 655.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 35,708 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,331,000 after buying an additional 77,298 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

