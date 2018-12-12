British Land (BLND) Given Equal weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of British Land to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 692.23 ($9.05).

British Land stock opened at GBX 552.80 ($7.22) on Tuesday. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

British Land (LON:BLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 17.80 ($0.23) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a GBX 7.75 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

In related news, insider Lynn Gladden bought 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,453.52 ($11,046.02). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,491 shares of company stock valued at $890,331.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share: £13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

