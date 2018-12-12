Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Bought by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,879,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,102.7% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Broadcom to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.62.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.62, for a total value of $4,772,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $14,266,145. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $246.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $274.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

