Brokerages Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.51). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 57,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $873,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel bought 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,017. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

