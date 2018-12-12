Brokerages Expect Cellectar Biosciences Inc (CLRB) to Announce -$1.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ earnings. Cellectar Biosciences posted earnings of ($340.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectar Biosciences.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.82).

CLRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 881,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,901. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutic, CLR 131, is in a Phase 1 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a Phase 2 clinical study in R/R MM and a range of B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.