Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.24 Million

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2018

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post sales of $14.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.52 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $16.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $57.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.65 million to $58.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $59.98 million, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $64.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The investment management company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.32). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 168.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.37 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAIN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 107,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,866. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $325.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.06. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $55,664.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,651.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,494. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

