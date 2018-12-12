Brokerages Expect Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.79. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $115.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.53 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 16.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.92. 235,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,712. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $96.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

In other Proto Labs news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,113 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,363.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Way sold 8,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $1,272,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.