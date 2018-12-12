Brokerages Set bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Target Price at $190.33

Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $204.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other bluebird bio news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $198,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $90,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,958. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 28.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 43.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,954. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $99.15 and a 12 month high of $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.