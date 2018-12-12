Brokerages Set First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Target Price at $42.67

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean purchased 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $100,004.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 226,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 148,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $34.14 on Friday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.23.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This is a boost from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

